FIL Ltd Takes Position in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 392,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envision Healthcare by 7,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envision Healthcare stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

EVHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

