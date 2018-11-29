FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

