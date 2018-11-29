Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.