Fielmann (FIE) PT Set at €66.00 by Baader Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.96 ($69.72).

Fielmann stock opened at €56.70 ($65.93) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

