Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $37.21 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383,630 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $37,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 113,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 47,192 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $6,328,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,945,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,256 shares of company stock valued at $43,588,422. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

