Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Position Cut by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth about $410,000. BP PLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wood & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE:FIS opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.91 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

