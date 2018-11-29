Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th.

FDHY stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

