Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 154.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $212,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

