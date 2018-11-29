FedEx Co. (FDX) Stake Lessened by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FedEx worth $70,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after buying an additional 134,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after buying an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in FedEx by 4.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $871,106,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $636,519,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,996,000 after buying an additional 474,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $228.68. 179,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,294. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $207.90 and a 52 week high of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

