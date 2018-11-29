FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (MS)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

