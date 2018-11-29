Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Qiagen (QGEN) Stock Price

Press coverage about Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Qiagen earned a news impact score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Qiagen’s ranking:

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.16 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

