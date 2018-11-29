Fang (SFUN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 65775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

SFUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $726.39 million, a PE ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Fang’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fang during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fang during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

