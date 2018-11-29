Family Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Family Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.5% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 272.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,023,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $375,668,000 after purchasing an additional 748,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,826,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,771,511,000 after purchasing an additional 528,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 219.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 377,283 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $77,035,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $52,099,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Illumina stock opened at $334.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $386,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $197,540.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,408 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

