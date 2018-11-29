Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 48.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $192,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart Wells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,795,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,808.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle purchased 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.57 per share, with a total value of $996,681.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,979 shares of company stock valued at $23,856,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $152.46 and a 12-month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.70 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 45.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $250.00 price objective on Fair Isaac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

