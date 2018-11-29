F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Stake Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 163,062 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of F5 Networks worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 156.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 56.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 190,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 68,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.41.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total value of $1,084,843.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,124.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,012 shares of company stock worth $8,473,168. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.02 and a 52 week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

