F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Saturday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, Chairman Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $72,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 262,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,313.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $257,895 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/f-n-b-corp-fnb-to-issue-0-12-quarterly-dividend.html.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.