F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other F.N.B. news, CFO Vincent J. Calabrese purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,068.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Robinson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $28,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,747.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $257,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,088,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,646,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,502,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,563,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.