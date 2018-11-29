EZToken (EZT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,481.00

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. One EZToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid. Over the last week, EZToken has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. EZToken has a market capitalization of $238,740.00 and approximately $13,481.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EZToken’s official website is ico.ezpos.io

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EZToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

