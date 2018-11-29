Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,396% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $554.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $12,679,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express by 15.3% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 897,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 204.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 836,893 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 150.1% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 661,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 611.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 590,896 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

