Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,396% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.
Shares of EXPR stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $554.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.09.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EXPR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/express-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-expr.html.
About Express
Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.