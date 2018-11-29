EVO Payments (EVOP) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EVOP opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $39,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $32,431,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $30,571,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $21,597,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 309.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 999,656 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

