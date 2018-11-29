EVINE Live (EVLV) Shares Down 0.7% on Disappointing Earnings

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.66. 527,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 125,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EVINE Live and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVINE Live during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in EVINE Live by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 26.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

