EVINE Live (EVLV) Given a $1.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) has been given a $1.00 price target by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVLV. ValuEngine downgraded EVINE Live from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVINE Live from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $0.66 on Thursday. EVINE Live has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.23.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVINE Live will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVINE Live during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

