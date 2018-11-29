Everbridge (EVBG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.60.

Shares of EVBG opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.82 and a beta of 1.58. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $39,592.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $421,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,644 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,186 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 495,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.