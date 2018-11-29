E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael A. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,795.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Weinreich acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,589.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,668 shares of company stock worth $1,685,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $52.63 on Thursday. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.