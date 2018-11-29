Ethereum Monero (EXMR) Tops One Day Volume of $42,950.00

Ethereum Monero (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Ethereum Monero has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Monero has a total market cap of $633,885.00 and approximately $42,950.00 worth of Ethereum Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Monero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Monero Profile

Ethereum Monero is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Ethereum Monero’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,117 tokens. Ethereum Monero’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Monero is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Monero’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. Ethereum Monero’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Monero

Ethereum Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

