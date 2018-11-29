Ether Zero (ETZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $650,245.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $650,245.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.02779341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00114253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000182 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

