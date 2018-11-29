Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

COST opened at $230.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $173.54 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

In other news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total value of $5,029,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

