Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Leerink Swann analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.49. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

NYSE TFX opened at $267.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.10, for a total value of $1,321,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,888 shares in the company, valued at $18,542,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,562,313. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,788,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Teleflex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,199,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 632.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 52.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,230,000 after acquiring an additional 327,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

