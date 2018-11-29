EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQM. Barclays lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EQM Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EQM Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

EQM Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,016,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,975 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,039,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,887 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,666 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,910 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,086,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

