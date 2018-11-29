Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $33.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.06%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $394,931.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after buying an additional 2,841,648 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after buying an additional 4,777,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,882,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,760,000 after buying an additional 242,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,342,000 after buying an additional 725,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

