Endava (DAVA) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-355.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.72 million.Endava also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides IT service to finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, telecommunications, media, and technology industries in the United Kingdom. It offers architecture solutions; AI and Intelligent Automation, bots and natural language interfaces, and Robotic Process Automation; software engineering; testing solutions; cloud services; and application management services.

