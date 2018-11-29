Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Holdings Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,330 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 3.91% of Enbridge Energy Management worth $43,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 13,838.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Energy Management by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,339,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 710,986 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge Energy Management alerts:

Shares of EEQ opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Holdings Boosted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/enbridge-energy-management-l-l-c-eeq-holdings-boosted-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

Enbridge Energy Management Profile

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.