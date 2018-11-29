Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) received a $100.00 price objective from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,934,000 after buying an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 698,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 249.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.