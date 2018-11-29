Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) received a $100.00 price objective from stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.
ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.
Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $127.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,934,000 after buying an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 698,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 249.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.
