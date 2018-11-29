Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,312 CME Group Inc (CME)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CME. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,308,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after purchasing an additional 742,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,129,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 716,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,350,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,765,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,472,000 after purchasing an additional 487,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.11 on Thursday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $143.68 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $878,761.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,183,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

