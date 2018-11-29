Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.57. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/emclaire-financial-corp-emcf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-30th.html.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.