Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EARN. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.28 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $75,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,957. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,393.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 58.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.