Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $220,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after buying an additional 6,255,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,738,000 after purchasing an additional 838,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth about $65,407,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.35.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $22,485,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,505,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,878,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,937,900 shares of company stock worth $145,078,895 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $115.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-holdings-lifted-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.