Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of ERI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $487.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

