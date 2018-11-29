Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERI. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $54.00 target price on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.
Shares of ERI opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63. Eldorado Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.
In related news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
