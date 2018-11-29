Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,502 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 42.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 275,846 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $1,834,823.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,097,776. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $93.01 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/edgestream-partners-l-p-sells-6502-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.