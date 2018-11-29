Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Receives $33.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECHO. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,771. The company has a market cap of $710.54 million, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.84. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after buying an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 15.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 737,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

