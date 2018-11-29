eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. FIX cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

