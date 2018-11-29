Eaton Vance Management Sells 36,720 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,408,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 36,720 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HP were worth $165,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,724,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 15.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 29.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,524 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

