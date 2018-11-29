Eaton Vance Management Acquires 10,998 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $208,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after buying an additional 360,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,759,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,105,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $684,948,000 after buying an additional 103,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,381,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,090,000 after buying an additional 193,776 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $188.94 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

