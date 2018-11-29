Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,331,455. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

