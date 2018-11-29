EASYJET PLC/S (ESYJY) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

