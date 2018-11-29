Easyhotel (EZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.17), with a volume of 2362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

In other Easyhotel news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,240.30).

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of September 24, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 23 franchised hotels with 1,938 rooms.

