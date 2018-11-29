Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,504,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,216,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,211,000 after acquiring an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,783,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 926,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/eastman-chemical-emn-shares-bought-by-meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.