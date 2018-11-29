Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

