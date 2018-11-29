Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Sells $21,680.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Wednesday, October 17th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $24,890.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $26,530.00.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. 66,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Sells $21,680.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/dropbox-inc-dbx-insider-sells-21680-00-in-stock.html.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.