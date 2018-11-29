Dorado (DOR) Achieves Market Cap of $123,129.00

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Dorado token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dorado has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Dorado has a market capitalization of $123,129.00 and $5,629.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dorado

Dorado is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,583,782 tokens. Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO . The official message board for Dorado is medium.com/@doradoico/latest . The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dorado’s official website is www.dorado.tech

Dorado Token Trading

Dorado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dorado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dorado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

